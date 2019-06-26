Tehran, Moscow resolved to boost military coop.: deputy MoD

He made the remarks while speaking to reporters on Tuesday in Moscow. The Iranian deputy defense minister and his high-ranking delegation are in the Russian capital at the invitation of Russian Defense Minister Sergey Shoygu to visit the 5th International Military-Technical Forum “ARMY-2019”, as well as to hold talks with military officials from Russia and other participating countries.

The military forum is attended by over 1,200 Russian and foreign companies and organizations, comprising 40 themed sections, from unmanned aerial vehicles to robotics to nuclear weapons, according to the event’s website.

Speaking to reporters, the Iranian Deputy Defense Minister Brig. Gen. Ghasem Taghizadeh said he had held talks with a number of ministers from other countries, and he is scheduled to meet with Russian defense and military officials and confer on the implementation of joint agreements and reviewing projects and joint plans of actions.

“I had a meeting with the Russian Defense Minister Sergey Shoygu today, and it seems like projects are progressing according to plans. I hope that the process would continue,” he added.

“On this visit, we are following up on the progress of our past projects. The two sides have shown a strong resolve for pursuing agreements according to the schedule and defined time frames,” he noted.

