Sanctions on IRGC cmdrs. showed US desperation: Maj. Gen. Salami

“This action was a passive reaction to the downing of an advanced US spy drone by the IRGC air defense” the top commander of the Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corps (IRGC) Major General Hossein Salami said in an interview on Wednesday in reference to the recently announced US sanctions on the office of the Iranian Leader and some top military officials, including 8 IRGC commanders.

Salami also described the US move in sanctioning IRGC commanders as an outdated tactic which is worthless, saying “sanctioning IRGC and its commanders that have inflicted heavy defeat on US strategies and policies in the region is nothing new and yields no results but strengthening the determination of the Revolutionary Guards to bring power to the Islamic homeland and defend the establishment and the Iranian nation and cutting the hands of the aggressors having eyes for the territorial integrity of our country.”

