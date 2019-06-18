Azeri state customs chairman visits joint Astara border, customs office

On his arrival to Iran on Tuesday evening, Mehdiyev visited the joint Iran-Azerbaijan border in Astara as well as the regions customs office.

The Azeri official is the special guest to the opening ceremony of the e-TIR, a project jointly held between Iran and Azerbaijan.

He evaluated the ongoing cooperation between the two sides as positive adding that “we are proud of goods relations between Iran and Azerbaijan.”

Iran and Azerbaijan have agreed to implement an e-TIR Pilot project for making transit operations fully electronic between the two countries.

This is based on an agreement signed between Mehdi Mir-Ashrafi, the head of Islamic Republic of Iran Customs Administration, and Mehdiyev in early March, 2019, in Baku.

In this regards, two Iranian and two Azerbaijani transit companies are to cooperate in launching the first phase of the project.

Iran would be the front runner in the Convention on International Transport of Goods Under Cover of TIR Carnets (TIR Convention) by launching the e-TIR project with Azerbaijan.

During the past years, Iran has successfully operated the e-Tir project with Turkey; the first pilot cargo transited from Tehran to Turkey and vice versa and the project with Turkey has moved to the second phase. The World Road Transport Organization (IRU) and the United Nations have confirmed the success of e-TIR project between Iran and Turkey.

Iran is ready to implement e-TIR projects with 74 member countries of TIR Convention, therefore the project will facilitate the cargo transport, help to avoid fraud in transit document, boost transparency, increase the speed of the operations, and reduce the costs for companies.

