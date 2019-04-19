  1. Economy
Iran’s industry minister, Azerbaijani president discuss economic ties

TEHRAN, Apr. 19 (MNA) – Iran’s Minister of Industries, Mining and Trade Reza Rahmani and Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev conferred on issues of mutual interest in a meeting held in Baku on Thursday.

During the meeting, Aliyev said that bilateral relations between the Republic of Azerbaijan and the Islamic Republic of Iran are developing successfully in political, economic, transport, cultural and all other areas, including in the fields of industry and trade.

It was noted that under the joint projects of the two countries, an automobile plant in Neftchala Industrial Estate has been successfully operating, a pharmaceutical plant will be built in Baku, and a foundation stone will be laid for a bus plant in Hajigabul Industrial Estate as part of Rahmani`s visit to Azerbaijan.

The sides stressed the importance of boosting the trade turnover between the two countries, implementing successful projects in the industrial sphere as well as good prospects, and providing additional opportunities for expanding cooperation on this front.

The bilateral economic and energy projects between Azerbaijan and Iran, the North-South International Transport Corridor, the Rasht-Astara railway project, the issues of cooperation in the field of holding exhibitions, signing of memorandums of cooperation were also discussed during the Iranian minister’s visit.

