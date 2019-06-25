Sanctions mean permanent end to diplomatic talks with US

“Imposing useless sanctions on Iran’s Leader, and the commander of Iran’s diplomacy (Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif) means the permanent closure of the path of diplomacy with the desperate government of the United States,” Foreign Ministry Spokesman Abbas Mousavi said in a tweet, a few hours after US President Donald Trump signed an executive order, imposing new sanctions against the office of Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei, Iran's foreign minister, and senior commanders of the Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corps (IRGC), in response to Tehran's downing of an American drone last week that had violated the country's airspace.

“Trump’s administration is destroying all of the established international mechanisms for maintaining world peace and security,” he added, referring to the B-team, which Iran says is behind all of US’ hostile policies against the Islamic Republic.

B-team comprises US National Security Adviser John Bolton, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, and Abu Dhabi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan.

Meanwhile, Iran's ambassador to UN, Majid Takht-Ravanchi, said the US’s decision "to impose more sanctions against Iran is another indication that America does not attach any respect to the international laws and the prevailing international opinion. He further called on the US to end its "economic terrorism" against Iran.

