US withdrawal from Persian Gulf in US own interests

US President Donald Trump “is 100% right that the US military has no business in the Persian Gulf,” wrote Zarif in a tweet on Monday.

“Removal of its forces is fully in line with interests of US and the world,” he said, adding “But it's now clear that the B-Team is not concerned with US interests—they despise diplomacy, and thirst for war.”

Zarif’s remarks were in response to Trump’s earlier tweets in which he questioned why the United States has provided protection for China’s and Japan’s oil tankers for years “for zero compensation.”

“All of these countries should be protecting their own ships on what has always been … a dangerous journey,” Trump continued. “We don’t even need to be there in that the U.S. has just become (by far) the largest producer of Energy anywhere in the world!”

Trump’s remarks came after a series of attacks on oil tankers in the Sea of Oman, which the Trump administration has blamed on Iran without providing any evidence, and the downing of a US surveillance drone by Iranian forces after it violated the Iranian airspace.

