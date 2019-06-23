In a post on his Twitter account on Sunday, the top Iranian diplomat has also warned the US President Donald Trump against the danger of the so-called B-Team which represents the first letter of the names of three hawkish politicians including the US National Security Advisor John Bolton, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Saudi Crown Prince Bin Salman and Abu Dhabi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan. Zarif warns Trump that this team is plotting to drag US into a war with Iran.

“More evidence—including encroachment of a MQ9 spy drone on 5/26, speedboat purchases & phone calls planning to attribute ship attacks to Iran—indicate #B_Team was moments away from trapping @realDonaldTrump into a war. Prudence prevented it, but #Economic Terrorism brings tension,” Zarif wrote in a tweet on Sunday afternoon.

He also posted a photo which displays the coordinates of the US spy drone, proving that it had violated Iran's airspace before being targeted by IRGC.

