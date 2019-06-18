  1. Politics
18 June 2019 - 19:58

Iranian, Armenian top security officials stress expansion of bilateral cooperation

Iranian, Armenian top security officials stress expansion of bilateral cooperation

TEHRAN, Jun. 17 (MNA) – The Secretary of Iran's Supreme National Security Council Ali Shamkhani met with the National Security Advisor of Armenia on the sidelines of the 10th International Meeting of High Representatives for Security Issues in Ufa, Russia.

In the meeting, the Secretary of Iran's Supreme National Security Council Ali Shamkhani and the National Security Advisor of Armenia, which took place on the sidelines of the 10th International Meeting of High Representatives for Security Issues in Ufa, Russia, discussed a variety of issues of mutual interest in the security, political and economic areas.

The two countries’ top security officials stressed that the warm and friendly relations between Tehran and Yerevan cannot be affected by the will of third countries.

The two sides also pointed out that the relationship between Iran and Armenia are based on the national interests of the two countries and efforts to reduce tensions and create stability and peace in the region.

KI/IRN83359545

News Code 146603

Tags

Related News

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
    • 4 + 0 =

    TOP 10

    Mehr Vision

    Interview

    Op-Ed

    Report

    Latest News