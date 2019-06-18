Iranian, Armenian top security officials stress expansion of bilateral cooperation

In the meeting, the Secretary of Iran's Supreme National Security Council Ali Shamkhani and the National Security Advisor of Armenia, which took place on the sidelines of the 10th International Meeting of High Representatives for Security Issues in Ufa, Russia, discussed a variety of issues of mutual interest in the security, political and economic areas.

The two countries’ top security officials stressed that the warm and friendly relations between Tehran and Yerevan cannot be affected by the will of third countries.

The two sides also pointed out that the relationship between Iran and Armenia are based on the national interests of the two countries and efforts to reduce tensions and create stability and peace in the region.

KI/IRN83359545