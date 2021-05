As border tensions between the Republic of Azerbaijan and Armenia over the disputed Nagorno-Karabakh region escalate in the past few days, the Baku government announced on Friday that at least one Azeri soldier had been wounded by a night shooting of Armenian soldiers.

The wounded soldier was sent to the hospital after initial treatment.

The Armenian government has denied allegations that its troops fired on Azerbaijani troops.

