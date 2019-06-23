No sanctions left for US to impose

Underlining that US sanctions are propaganda, Mousavi said that the US has imposed all the sanctions and nothing more is left.

“The US government has applied all various types of sanctions on Iranians and Iranian companies in addition to imposing economic terrorism and war on Iran,” he said, “Are there any more sanctions for the US to put on Iran?”

“It is for 40 years that they are sanctioning us and it is 40 years that we are resisting against them,” he added.

“Let them continue their sanctions, to see what will come up,” Mousavi said.

Trump said Saturday he planned “major” new sanctions against Iran to take effect Monday, without providing details.

