  1. Technology
25 June 2019 - 13:30

Iran’s aviation products to conform to global standards

Iran’s aviation products to conform to global standards

TEHRAN, Jun. 25 (MNA) – Iran is planning to bring its aviation products up to global standards, according to Space Technologies Development and Advanced Transportation HQ.

The Space Technologies Development and Advanced Technology Transportation HQ at the Vice-Presidency of Science and Technology announced Tuesday that the plans for bringing domestic aviation products up to global standards and regulations have been put on agenda.

The mission aims to boost the domestic production of aviation parts and meeting domestic demands by relying on the work and expertise of Iranian experts.

The process of standardization will be pursued by the Vice-Presidency of Science and Technology in cooperation with knowledge-based companies.

According to the report, the plans will kick off with two projects, including the production and indigenization of airplane armrests and the production of airplane window shades.

MS/IRN83368762

News Code 146872

Tags

Related News

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
    • 5 + 1 =

    TOP 10

    Mehr Vision

    Interview

    Op-Ed

    Report

    Latest News