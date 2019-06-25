Iran’s aviation products to conform to global standards

The Space Technologies Development and Advanced Technology Transportation HQ at the Vice-Presidency of Science and Technology announced Tuesday that the plans for bringing domestic aviation products up to global standards and regulations have been put on agenda.

The mission aims to boost the domestic production of aviation parts and meeting domestic demands by relying on the work and expertise of Iranian experts.

The process of standardization will be pursued by the Vice-Presidency of Science and Technology in cooperation with knowledge-based companies.

According to the report, the plans will kick off with two projects, including the production and indigenization of airplane armrests and the production of airplane window shades.

MS/IRN83368762