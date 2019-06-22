Iran to add more to its ‘US drone collection’ if aggression continues: IRGC

“We possess a collection of US drones which is a proof that US has violated Iran’s airspace and shows that they don’t want to respect the international law,” the Commander of the Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC) Aerospace Force told IRNA on Saturday. “If such aggression is repeated, we will add other US [military] products to complete this collection,” he noted.

The remarks came as IRGC air defense brought down a US Global Hawk spy drone on Thursday, near the Strait of Hormuz, after the drone intruded into Iranian airspace. Iran later revealed sections of the US drone wreckage retrieved from Iranian waters; a proof which dismissed US claim that the drone was operating in international waters. Meanwhile, Iran has said it will take the case to the United Nations to prove US’s lies.

“The US measure was in violation of international law and we acted according to our legitimate duty,” Hajizadeh said, adding, “it is possible that a US general or some operators were behind this American aggression, we don’t know that. But that measure [intruding into Iranian airspace] is a violation of international aviation rules by a spy drone which then received our natural response.”

“Our response to anything trespassing Iranian territory is like this, and if such acts of aggression are repeated, our response will also be the same.”

“We don’t embrace war but we are ready to fully defend the country,” the IRGC top commander highlighted.

