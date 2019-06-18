US terrorist policies targeting identity, sovereignty of countries: Shamkhani

“Today, the nature, form and manner of security threats have changed, and unfortunately we are witnessing the rapid growth of new and hybrid threats in the world,” he said.

He named security and sustainable development as two interconnected concepts, adding that "new security threats are now beyond the land, air and maritime borders and today a software virus can carry out the job of nuclear weapons."

Criticizing the international indifference and silence towards the measures of the US and the Zionist regime, Shamkhani said that “unfortunately, new war tools besides usual and unusual weapons are now in hand of warmongers.”

He lamented about the US unilaterialistic policies and sanctions and called such behaviors as ‘economic terrorism'.

Shamkhani said that by economic terrorism, the US wants to dictate its wishes to other countries.

He called for independent countries to apply multilateral mechanisms to resist against the US and stop its dominance on worldwide monetary system.

“If a large number of countries decide to confront the US, we can make it retreat and act responsibly towards the international system," he said.

Shamkhani, elsewhere, referred to the systematic violation of international laws by the US and its withdrawal from international treaties saying that “the US has recognized a part of Iran’s military, despite its brilliant background in fighting against terrorism, as terrorist, while the US intelligence services and military are the big supporters of terrorist groups.”

Iranian official put forward the following suggestions to deter the US’ combined threats which have targeted the national security, stability and development of the countries:

_A collaborative effort to liberalize the global economy from the monopoly of the dollar and to create independence in the global monetary and banking system, independent from the US dominance.

- Resistance against interference, bullying, and economic blackmailing of the US in order to establish international peace and security.

- Recognizing and countering US-backed sanctions against states by holding an international meeting with the participation of all countries that oppose unilateral US sanctions and creating a permanent mechanism for dealing with it.

- Joint assistance to countries exposed to new security threats. Especially in the current circumstances, helping the government of President Maduro in Venezuela against subversive interventions of the US government.

Thanking Russia for hosting and holding the event, Shamkhani hope that the meeting will improve operational cooperation to develop peace and security in the world.

The Iranian top official arrived in the Russian city of Ufa on Tuesday morning.

His trip comes upon the official invitation of Russian Security Council Secretary Nikolai Patrushev.

The three-day conference started in Ufa today, where high-ranking security officials of different countries will discuss ways of ensuring national security and sustainable economic and social development against the background of growing hybrid warfare threats.

International cooperation on the humanitarian response will prevail on the agenda of the second day of the meeting, while on Thursday a roundtable discussion on the fight against extremist ideologies will take place.

A roundtable on the system of international information security as a guarantor for strategic stability and fair partnership will also be held on the last day of the Ufa conference as well as a series of bilateral meetings.

Shamkhani will also hold separate talks with his counterparts from different countries to discuss security threats.

