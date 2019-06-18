Six neighboring countries of Afghanistan to hold second meeting in Tehran again

The top security officials of Iran, Russia, China, Afghanistan, India, and Pakistan held a meeting today on the sidelines of the 10th International Meeting of High Representatives for Security Issues in Ufa, Russia, during which they stressed continuation of joint efforts in support of peace and security in the Afghanistan.

The discussions in the today’s meeting focused on the implementation of the agreements reached in the first edition of their meeting in Tehran last year.

The Russian Security Council Secretary Nikolai Patrushev expressed his appreciation to Iran for the initiative of founding the meeting.

The Secretary of Iran's Supreme National Security Council Ali Shamkhani, who was heading Iranian delegation in the meeting, called on the neighboring countries of Afghanistan to increase their contacts with the opposition Afghan groups in coordination with the legitimate Afghan government in order to limit the intervention of other countries from beyond the region in this country’s crisis.

At the end of the meeting, the participants agreed to hold the second edition of the top security officials of the 6 neighboring countries of Afghanistan in Tehran again later this year.

