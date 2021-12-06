Stability, security achievable via regional dialogue, coop.

Shamkhani made the remarks in meeting with the National Security Advisor of the United Arab Emirates Sheikh Tahnoon bin Zayed Al Nahyan.

Warm and friendly relations with neighbors, exchange of economic, trade capacities, and investment are the main priorities of the foreign policy of the Islamic Republic of Iran, Rear Admiral Ali Shamkhani said in the meeting.

Emphasizing that the relations of the regional countries must not be affected by the interventionist policies of the trans-regional countries, he added, "The Persian Gulf states, as a hub for energy, can play an important role in the regional and international economies and they can work together to bring development and prosperity for their nations."

Shamkhani also stressed that stability and security can only be achieved through continuous dialogue and cooperation between the regional countries.

He expressed hope that the visit of his Emirati counterpart to Iran will pave the way for a comprehensive expansion of relations between Iran and the United Arab Emirates, and it will be a new chapter in the relations of the two countries.

The UAE National Security Advisor, for his part, said that developing warm and fraternal relations between Abu Dhabi and Tehran is one of the UAE's priorities.

He also described Iran, as a large and powerful country in the region, saying that the country has a unique geopolitical position, connecting the east and west of the world.

