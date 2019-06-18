President Rouhani inaugurates IKIA’s Salam Terminal

Accompanied by his delegation, Rouhani visited different parts of the terminal before the ceremony.

Salam Terminal has the capacity to transport five million passengers per year and is planned to operate both domestic and international flights.

The terminal is aimed at boosting IKIA’s passenger capacity. Reportedly, plans are underway to build another terminal at the IKIA airport.

Located 30 kilometers southwest of Iran's capital city Tehran, IKIA presently has a passenger capacity of around five million per year. However, in fiscal 2017-18, the airport hosted over nine million passengers.

The International airport has been distinguished as the third fastest-growing major airport in the world.

It registered a traffic growth rate of 11.5% in 2017, 3% higher than the global average. It has the biggest share of international flights in Iran and Mehrabad the biggest in terms of domestic ones.

