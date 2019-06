TEHRAN, Jun. 17 (MNA) – Iranian journalists including reporters and editor-in-chiefs from various media outlets visited Arak Heavy Water Complex built in the central Arak province on Monday. The spokesman of Iran's Atomic Energy Organization Behrooz Kamalvandi attended a presser in the same place and made the announcement on Iran's decision to increase low-enriched uranium stockpile by fourfold in 10 days if its demands are not met.