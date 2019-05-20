Iran FM in charge of oil talks with EU under SNSC supervision

Iran scaled down commitments some commitments under the nuclear deal on the anniversary of US unilateral withdrawal from the deal and gave 60 days to the remaining parties to deal to implement their commitments under the JCPOA and help Iran with banking problems and oil sales.

In response to a question whether Iran and Europe are holding talks on Iran’s conditions before the 60-day deadline, according to the news service of Iranian Parliament ICANA, the Oil Minister Bijan Namdare Zanganeh said that the Iranian Foreign Ministry is in charge of the matter under the supervision of the Supreme National Security Council(SNSC) of Iran.

The oil minister also said that he and foreign minister Zarif hold regular talks on the issue of oil sales.

KI/4622128