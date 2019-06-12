Leader condoles over demise of Grand Ayatollah Mohaqiq Kabuli

In a message released on Wednesday, Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei said, “I express my deep commiserations over the death of the great scholar, Ayatollah Hajj Sheikh Ghorbanali Mohaqiq Kabuli (RA) to the honorable people of Afghanistan, his family, the seminaries, scholars, disciples and lovers of this salient figure.”

“I ask God to give great blessings to him,” the Leader added.

Earlier in the day, Iran’s Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif expressed sympathies over the demise of Ayatollah Mohaqiq Kabuli.

Ayatollah Mohaqiq Kabuli, an Afghan Shia source of emulation who resided in Iran's holy city of Qom, died on Tuesday at the age of 91.

He was born in 1928 in a religious family in Parwan province, near the Afghan capital of Kabul.

At the age of seven, he started learning the Holy Quran and Persian reading and then the Islamic teachings and Arabic literature.

Ayatollah Kabuli continued his religious education in Kabul and then left for the holy city of Najaf, Iraq, to study at the prestigious seminary there.

He wrote various books on religious studies, including on Fiqh (Islamic jurisprudence).

