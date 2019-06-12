Zarif commiserates over demise of grand Afghan Shia Marja

"I express my deep commiserations over the death of the great scholar, the jurisprudent and the grand Marja, Ayatollah Hajj Sheikh Ghorbanali Mohaqiq Kabuli (RA) to the honorable people of Afghanistan, the seminaries, scholars, disciples and lovers of this salient figure who was one of the most important assets of Iranian and Afghan seminaries," Zarif said in a Tuesday message.

"I ask God to give great blessings to Ayatollah Mohaqiq. May God give patience to his family [to bear this loss]," Zarif added.

MNA/MFA