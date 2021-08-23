Leader condoles demise of Islam scholar Muhammad Reza Hakimi

The following is the text of the message:

In the Name of God, the Beneficent, the Merciful

With deep regret and sorrow, I received the news of the demise of the prominent scholar and thinker, Muhammad Reza Hakimi (May God bless him).

He was a polymath, an accomplished literary man, an innovative thinker, and a just researcher of Islam. Independent of worldly desires, he spent his life in the service of the elevated teachings of the Holy Quran and Sunnah and left great works.

Having benefited from the valuable and spiritual presence of great masters of knowledge and spirituality in the holy city of Mashhad had brought this dear personality a reserve of reliance on God, devotion, and richness of character, helped him remain strong and upright until the end of his blessed life.

I offer my condolences to the honorable family of Hakimi, especially his great brother, as well as to all the friends and admirers of the deceased, and I ask for God's mercy and forgiveness for him.

RHM/khamenei.ir