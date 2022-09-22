Kheibarshekan, Rezvan ballistic missiles unveiled (+VIDEO)

During the parade of the armed forces, the Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC) unveiled a new long-range ballistic missile with pinpoint accuracy, dubbed ‘Kheibarshekan’ (castle buster).

Kheibarshekan is reportedly among third-generation long-range missiles indigenously developed and manufactured by military experts at the IRGC’s Aerospace Division.

The Kheibarshekan missile can hit targets within a range of 1,450 kilometers with pinpoint accuracy.

The Iranian Armed Forces also unveiled a surface-to-surface ballistic missile, Rezvan, for the first time.

Rezvan is a liquid-fuel single-stage missile with a detachable warhead that has a range of up to 1,400 kilometers.

It can be launched from a variety of fixed and mobile platforms.

Iranian military experts and technicians have in recent years made substantial headways in manufacturing a broad range of indigenous equipment, making the armed forces self-sufficient in the arms sphere.

During this military parade, a number of other home-grown drones, ballistic missile systems, long-range radar systems, and air defense achievements were unveiled by the Iranian Armed forces.

Aerospace Force of the Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC) also unveiled for the first time a sample of its Sevvom-e Khordad road-mobile medium-range air defense missile system.

Sevvom-e Khordad air defense system is capable of countering different types of air targets including helicopters, fighters, drones, and cruise missiles.

Sacred Defense Week starts in Iran on September 22. The Week is annually celebrated nationwide to mark martyrs and war veterans of the Iraqi-imposed war on Iran in 1980-88.

