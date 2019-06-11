Zarif meets with executive secretary of UNESCAP

Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif met and held talks with the Executive Secretary of ESCAP Armida Salsiah Alisjahbana on the most important and relevant regional and international developments.

The Economic and Social Commission for Asia and the Pacific (ESCAP) serves as the United Nations’ regional hub promoting cooperation among countries to achieve inclusive and sustainable development. The largest regional intergovernmental platform with 53 Member States and 9 associate members, ESCAP has emerged as strong regional think-tank offering countries sound analytical products that shed insight into the evolving economic, social and environmental dynamics of the region.

