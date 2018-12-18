ESCAP holds session on disaster info. management in Tehran

The two-day event is organized by the Asian and Pacific Centre for the Development of Disaster Information Management (APDIM), a regional institution of the United Nations Economic and Social Commission for Asia and the Pacific (ESCAP).

The consultative meeting is set to discuss strategies, approaches and mechanisms in developing information management for disaster risk reduction, including for combatting sand and dust storms, and for monitoring the progress in achieving the targets of the Sendai Framework and disaster-related targets of the Sustainable Development Goals.

reportedly, Iran has been chosen to host the session because it faces lots of natural disasters, and it also has good capabilities regarding the matter.

Elected members of the Governing Council of APDIM for the period 2016-2019, including Bangladesh, Cambodia, Macao, China, Nepal, Pakistan, Philippines, Sri Lanka and Turkey, along with the host country the Islamic Republic of Iran, are attending the event.

The Council will hold its third session in Tehran tomorrow.

