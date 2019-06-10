Iran has accelerated production of enriched uranium: IAEA chief

In his report on March, Amano had announced that Islamic Republic of Iran is still committed to its obligations within the framework of Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), Reuters news agency added.

Iran’s nuclear deal with major powers caps the amount of low-enriched uranium Iran can produce. Given fluctuations in production, it was not clear when Iran might reach that limit, Amano told a news conference, declining to elaborate further on the production rate.

In the seasonal meeting of IAEA’s Governing Board, Amano expressed his deep concern over the ‘tension on Iran’s nuclear issue’ and hoped that nuclear standoff would settle through negotiations.

MA/PR