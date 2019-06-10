Iran has made no request for Russian S-400: FM spox

“We have made no request to purchase S-400 air defense systems from Russia, and we do not have a need for it, either. Our own engineers have already built a similar system which is just as good as its Russian version,” Mousavi said during a press conference on Monday in Tehran.

In late May, US-led Bloomberg reported, citing its sources, that Russia had refused to sell Iran its S-400 air defense systems, claiming that Russia explained its decision by saying that such a move would escalate tensions in the region.

Reacting to the report, Russian Deputy Prime Minister Yury Borisov said Iran has made no such request. "Let them continue spreading [fake news],” he told Sputnik on Friday.

