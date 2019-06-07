Moscow says no request received from Tehran for S-400 purchase

"No," Iran has not requested for the S-400 air defense systems, Borisov told Sputnik when asked whether Moscow had received a relevant request from Tehran.

Reacting to some media speculations over the matter, Borisov said, "Let them continue spreading [fake news]."

"Everything goes as it goes," the minister commented on cooperation between Russia and Iran.

In late-May, US-led Bloomberg reported, citing its sources, that Russia had refused to sell Iran its S-400 air defense systems, claiming that Russia explained its decision by saying that such a move would escalate tensions in the region.

Commenting on the report, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said he did not have information about the alleged refusal.

MNA/SPUTNIK