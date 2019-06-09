  1. Politics
Russian foreign min. spox says to visit Iran soon: report

TEHRAN, Jun. 09 (MNA) – Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said Saturday that she has plans to visit the Islamic Republic of Iran in the near future.

Speaking to IRNA on Saturday, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said she will make a trip to Tehran in the near future to hold talks and exchange views with Iranian foreign ministry officials.

“We have a lot to talk about,” she added.

Also on Friday, Zakharova told Aljazeera that US’ political will was required for establishing a dialogue between Tehran and Washington, stressing that the two countries were capable of direct dialogue and did not need intermediaries.

