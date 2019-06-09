Russian foreign min. spox says to visit Iran soon: report

Speaking to IRNA on Saturday, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said she will make a trip to Tehran in the near future to hold talks and exchange views with Iranian foreign ministry officials.

“We have a lot to talk about,” she added.

Also on Friday, Zakharova told Aljazeera that US’ political will was required for establishing a dialogue between Tehran and Washington, stressing that the two countries were capable of direct dialogue and did not need intermediaries.

