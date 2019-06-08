  1. Politics
Russia says rumors about deal with US over Iran in Syria ‘laughable’

TEHRAN, Jun. 08 (MNA) – Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova told Aljazeera on Friday that claims about any Russian deal with US and Israeli regime over Iran in Syria are ‘laughable and not serious’.

The remarks came as some Israeli regime’s outlets claimed that Tel Aviv and Washington would recognize the legitimacy of the Syrian President Bashar Assad in return for Russia working to limit Iranian influence in Syria. According to reports, a tripartite meeting between security officials of Russia, US, and the Israeli regime is going to be held this month.

Elsewhere in his remarks, Zakharova pointed to tensions between Iran and US, highlighting that US’ political will is required for establishing a dialogue between the two countries. She also stressed that the two countries are capable of direct dialogue and do not need intermediaries.

Moscow is ready to use its relations with the Persian Gulf countries to reduce tension in the region, she added.

