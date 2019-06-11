  1. Politics
Russian ICT delegation to attend a meeting in Tehran

TEHRAN, Jun. 11 (MNA) – Deputy Minister of Digital Development, Communications and Mass Media of the Russian Federation Mikhail Mamonov will visit Iran at the head of a delegation.

According to an announcement by the Ministry of Digital Development, Communications and Mass Media of the Russian Federation, Mikhail Mamonov, the Russian deputy ICT minister will visit Iran at the head of a delegation on June 17.

The Russian ICT delegation will attend a meeting of the joint working group in the field of communications and information technology in Espinas Hotel in Tehran.

The Russian delegation will include representatives of various Russian telecommunications and electronic companies.

The joint working group meeting will comprise of two separate sections of ‘Communications and Information Security’ and ‘Electronic Government and Smart Cities’.

