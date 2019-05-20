  1. Politics
20 May 2019 - 12:59

Rouhani orders executive bodies to take measures for ‘production boom’

TEHRAN, May 20 (MNA) – Iranian President Hassan Rouhani has tasked ministries and organizations with measures for production boom and removal of barriers to investment in the country.

President Rouhani has tasked executive bodies to take serious actions to facilities domestic and foreign investment, and remove the existing barriers, particularly the unnecessary and redundant regulations, and ease conditions for attracting investment from Iranians living abroad, as well as leasing economic enterprises to non-governmental sectors.

Rouhani also tasked the Cultural Heritage, Handicrafts and Tourism Organization with taking measures to promote the tourism industry given this year’s amount of rainfalls and the favorable conditions for attracting more tourists to visit the country.

The Ministry of Agriculture also received an order to take steps to either obtain self-sufficiency in production of basic agricultural produces, or import them from neighboring countries if necessary.  

The president also gave some orders to the Ministry of Education and other executive bodies, such as the Islamic Republic of Iranian Broadcasting in line with increasing employment and promoting economic, cultural and educational activities. 

