Afghanistan accounts for 10% of Iran’s total exports share

Member of the Board of Directors of Iran-Afghanistan Joint Chamber of Commerce Amir-Houshang Amini made the remarks on Thursday and said, “development of bilateral relationship between Islamic Republic of Iran and Afghanistan should be formulated within the framework of a comprehensive plan.”

Afghan economic activists have repeatedly announced their readiness for joint ventures with Iran but such joint investment should benefit Iranian economic activists in equal condition, he said and urged Plan and Budget Organization to provide a comprehensive plan in this respect.

Identifying target markets is the main aim behind promoting exports, he said, adding, “such identification of target markets should not be restricted only to the trade and economic activists, because, exports promotion strictly hinges on carrying out widespread research studies.”

Foreign trade statistics of the country in the last year (ended March 21, 2019) showed that of total $44.309 billion worth of non-oil commodities exported from the country, about $24.132 billion of which was exported to 15 neighboring countries, that is to say that more than 54 percent of Iranian products were exported to the target markets of neighboring states, he emphasized.

MA/4634117