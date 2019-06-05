Pres. Rouhani congratulates Eid al-Fitr to heads of Islamic states

In separate messages to leaders of Islamic countries on Tuesday, President Rouhani said that Eid al-Fitr is the manifestation of unity and amity and strengthening of social bonds between Muslims.

He expressed hope that the world would witness evermore promotion of solidarity and coherence among Muslim nations, eradication of discord, the defeat of oppressors and restoration of peace and stability.

He prayed the Almighty God to bestow dignity, honor and grandeur to all Muslims across the world and wished them evermore success.

Also, Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif congratulated Eid al-Fitr to his counterparts in the Islamic states and wished evermore success to Muslim governments and nations.

