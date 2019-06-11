Rouhani congratulates Kazakhstan’s new president

In an official message, forwarded on Tuesday, Iranian President Hassan Rouhani congratulated Kassym-Jomart Tokayev for being elected as the President of Kazakhstan.

President Hassan Hassan Rouhani's message is as follows:

In the Name of Allah, the Most Beneficent, the Most Merciful,

Your Excellency Mr. Kassym-Jomart Tokayev,

President of Kazakhstan,

I offer my sincere congratulations on your election as the President of Kazakhstan.

I hope that with your election, relations between the two countries develop in the common interest and the consolidation of regional peace and stability.

I pray to the Almighty for your Excellency’s health and success, and the people of the Republic of Kazakhstan’s prosperity and felicity.

Hassan Rouhani

President of the Islamic Republic of Iran

