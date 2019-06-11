  1. Politics
11 June 2019 - 16:29

Rouhani congratulates Kazakhstan’s new president

Rouhani congratulates Kazakhstan’s new president

TEHRAN, Jun. 11 (MNA) – Iranian President Hassan Rouhani forwarded a message of felicitation to the newly-elected President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, calling for further expansion of ties.

In an official message, forwarded on Tuesday, Iranian President Hassan Rouhani congratulated Kassym-Jomart Tokayev for being elected as the President of Kazakhstan.

President Hassan Hassan Rouhani's message is as follows:

In the Name of Allah, the Most Beneficent, the Most Merciful,

Your Excellency Mr. Kassym-Jomart Tokayev,

President of Kazakhstan,

I offer my sincere congratulations on your election as the President of Kazakhstan.

I hope that with your election, relations between the two countries develop in the common interest  and the consolidation of regional peace and stability.

I pray to the Almighty for your Excellency’s health and success, and the people of the Republic of Kazakhstan’s prosperity and felicity.

Hassan Rouhani

President of the Islamic Republic of Iran

ZZ/4638040

newsCode 146315

tags

Related News

yourComment

youAreReplying
    • 1 + 1 =

    TOP 10

    Mehr Vision

    Interview

    Op-Ed

    Report

    Latest News