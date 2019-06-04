Intl. Quds Day rallies proved Imam Khomeini's popularity

He made the remarks in the ceremony of marking the 30th death anniversary of Islamic Revolution founder Imam Khomeini, in Imam Khomeini Mausoleum, southern Tehran, with senior officials of the country in attendance.

The popularity of Imam Khomeini was proven in International Quds Day rallies across the world, he highlighted, adding that US and its cronies want to eliminate the Palestinian cause.

Many efforts have been made in the past 30 years to fade Imam’s goals, but the fact is that Imam’s attractions have been increased, he said.

Imam Khomeini was a pious man who was honest with people, the leader added while explaining the secret of Imam Khomeini’s popularity.

This item is being updated…

MNA/live