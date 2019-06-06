Iran takes part in SPIEF in St. Petersburg

Tens of economic and media conferences will be organized in this two-day Conference.

Reviewing important issues and international challenges in social and economic fields, mulling over situation in Syria, Venezuela and North Korea, future of the world and relationships between countries are of the main topics that will be discussed in the Conference.

It is more likely that participating parties will reiterate their support behind Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) on Iran’s nuclear program.

In addition, trade and business talks will be held on the sidelines of this Conference between representatives of countries including Iran, Italy, France, Finland, China, India and African countries.

