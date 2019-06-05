Leader warns Saudi, Bahraini rulers of stepping in ‘quagmire’

He made the remarks in a sermon of Eid al-Fitr prayers held in Tehran’s Imam Khomeini Mosalla on Wednesday morning.

“The treachery of some Muslim states such as Saudi Arabia and Bahrain set the stage for such an evil plot … I wish Bahraini and Saudi rulers would realize what a quagmire they are stepping in and what damages this will do to their future.”

“The objective of this conference is to materialize America’s wrongful, treacherous and evil scheme for Palestinians which they (Americans) have called ‘the deal of the century.’ However, this will not happen, and this plot will never get off the ground, by divine grace.”

He seized this opportunity to express his thanks to the pious people of Islamic Iran who marked International Quds Day at the last Friday of the holy month of Ramadan across the country.

Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei said that huge turnout of people during International Quds Day rallies and other events will foil malicious objectives orchestrated by enemies against Iran.

