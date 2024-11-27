Leader receives Iran Navy Force commanders

Iran’s Army Navy Force commanders and senior officials met and held talks with the Leader of the Islamic Revolution and Commander-in-Chief of the Iranian Armed Forces Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei on the occasion of 7th of Iranian Azar (November 27) which marks the National Day of the Navy.

Iran’s Navy Day manifests Iranian progress on the bases of self-reliance which guarantees security and peace in the region and world.

November 28 marks the National Day of the Navy in the Iranian calendar.

