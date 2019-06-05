Leader receives government officials, Islamic states’ envoys

The meeting is being held on the occasion of Eid al-Fitr, which marks the end of the holy month of Ramadan, in Hosseiniyah of Imam Khomeini (RA).
Details of the meeting will soon be published.
MNA/4633767
TEHRAN, Jun. 05 (MNA) – Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei received government officials, a host of ambassadors of the Islamic countries and people of various walks on life Wednesday.
The meeting is being held on the occasion of Eid al-Fitr, which marks the end of the holy month of Ramadan, in Hosseiniyah of Imam Khomeini (RA).
Details of the meeting will soon be published.
MNA/4633767
Your Comment