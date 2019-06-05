Palestine to surely return to its people: Leader

He made the remarks in a Wednesday meeting with ambassadors of the Islamic countries and Iranian government officials held on the occasion of Eid al-Fitr, in Hosseiniyah of Imam Khomeini (RA).

He pointed to the message of Eid al-Fitr and said, “establishing unity and amity among Muslim countries and returning to the concept of 'Islamic Ummah' is the salient message of this auspicious feast.”

In this meeting, the Leader also referred to the plots waged by enemies against Islamic countries and said that "instead of standing against one another, Islamic countries should unite against criminal acts of the Israeli regime in Palestine.”

Leaders of some Islamic countries are trying to reach a compromise with the Zionist regime and sow seeds of discord among other Muslim nations, he warned, called on all Islamic states to make their utmost efforts to foil conspiracies orchestrated by enemies.

MA/4633767