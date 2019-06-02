Ayatollah Khamanei to lead Eid-al-Fitr prayers in Tehran

The exact date of Eid-al-Fitr, the first day of Shawwal, is yet to be determined by groups responsible to monitor the appearance of new moon’s crescent in different parts of the country as it depends on the lunar cycle but it is likely to be on Wednesday.

Office of Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Khamenei has issued a statement announcing that Eid al-Fitr prayers will be led by Ayatollah Khamenei at 8:30 am, local time, in Tehran.

First day of the Islamic month of Shawwal marks Eid al-Fitr, bringing fasting in the holy month of Ramadan to an end. Several groups of experts on behalf of the office of Ayatollah Khamenei go on final days of each month, especially month of Ramadan, to different regions in the country to monitor if they can see new moon’s crescent which marks the beginning of each lunar month in the Islamic calendar.

