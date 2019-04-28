Iran, Turkey railway officials hold bilateral meeting in Tehran

During the meeting, RAI Head Saied Rasouli underlined the significance of connecting Turkey’s Kars and Iran’s Soraya Springs (Cheshme Soraya) via railway.

He called for the improvement of Iran-Turkey railway transactions up to one million tons per year from its current 500,000 tons.

The Iranian official also announced that the two sides are ready to establish passenger railway between Tehran and Ankara in the near future.

The Turkish official, for his part, voiced Turkey’s readiness for transiting European products to West Asia and establishment of Tehran-Ankara railway.

The two railway officials also finalized some pre-accorded agreements in this meeting.

