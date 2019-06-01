  1. Politics
1 June 2019 - 10:35

Iran to coop. with Pak, Afghanistan on Tuberculosis

Iran to coop. with Pak, Afghanistan on Tuberculosis

TEHRAN, Jun. 01 (MNA) – Iran’s Ministry of Health and Medical Education and Bureau for Aliens and Foreign Immigrants Affairs have signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) on the assessment and promotion of refugees and foreign migrants' health.

Iran’s Ministry of Health Official Mohammad Mehdi Gooya said that this project is in line with the implementation of the international obligations of the Islamic Republic of Iran in the health area and the implementation of a tripartite partnership with Afghanistan and Pakistan which will be sponsored by the Ministry of Health of these countries, as well as United Nations Information Centers, World Health Organization and International Monetary Fund to fight tuberculosis, AIDS and malaria in a three-year process.

ZZ/ 4630312

News Code 145915

Tags

Related News

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
    • 7 + 6 =

    TOP 10

    Mehr Vision

    Interview

    Op-Ed

    Report

    Latest News