Iran to coop. with Pak, Afghanistan on Tuberculosis

Iran’s Ministry of Health Official Mohammad Mehdi Gooya said that this project is in line with the implementation of the international obligations of the Islamic Republic of Iran in the health area and the implementation of a tripartite partnership with Afghanistan and Pakistan which will be sponsored by the Ministry of Health of these countries, as well as United Nations Information Centers, World Health Organization and International Monetary Fund to fight tuberculosis, AIDS and malaria in a three-year process.

