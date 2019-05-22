CBI to create personal forex profile for each Iranian

“The profile will include all the foreign exchange-related activities of an individual as well as those related to health and medical sector,” Amir-Hossein Shokouhi said.

The job is done to bring a new layer of transparency to Iran’s domestic foreign exchange market and to eliminate activities of the middle-men which have repeatedly brought instability to the market and made the rates soar.

Governor of the Central Bank of Iran (CBI) Abdolnaser Hemmati said that the enemies have been making every effort since last year to destabilize the country’s foreign exchange market with designing different plots.

However, the CBI succeeded in foiling the conspiracies, and now the market is fully under control of the central bank.

