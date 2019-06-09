Iran Health 2019 Exhibition kicks off in Tehran

The 22nd International Exhibition for Medical Laboratory, Equipment and Pharmaceutical opened on Sunday at Tehran International permanent Fairground.

Iran Health Exhibition is said to be the largest and the first important trade-based event in the field of health in Iran and second in the Middle East. More than 486 domestic and 28 foreign companies’ representatives will showcase their latest products in this exhibition.

Commercial delegations from 15 countries including China, Malaysia, Singapore, Germany, Italy, England, Azerbaijan, Pakistan, Afghanistan, Iraq, Oman and Russia have been invited to the event.

The 22nd edition of IRAN HEALTH is organizing by the Consortium of Medical Equipment and Supplies of Iran. The show is organizing different themed events every year relating to the Industry sharing turnkey solutions of intelligent manufacturing and valuable experience from practitioners around the globe.

During the event, Iranian and non-Iranian companies and organizations will gather under one roof in order to exchange their scientific & technical knowledge, technologies, potentials and demands and finally, create a fully win- win business.

The exhibition will wrap up on Wednesday June 12.

