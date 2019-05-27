No difficulty with supplying medicine under sanction: MP

“With cooperation of the Central Bank of Iran (CBI), Food And Drug Administration of The Islamic Republic of Iran and the country’s Ministry of Health, we have no difficulty to supply the required and medical equipment under the US sanctions,” Abolfazl Soroush said.

“The necessary coordination has also been ensured with the neighboring countries for importing medicine and equipment,” he added.

“We import less than 20 percent of the required medicine and are self-sufficient in manufacturing a large variety of drugs,” he underlined.

On May 25, Chairman of Parliament Healthcare and Treatment Commission Hosseinali Shahriari said that sanctions have not had any effect on drugs and medicines in Iranian pharmaceutical industry.

Iran has attained self-sufficiency in production of many drugs and medical equipment in the country, he said, adding, “under such circumstances, US sanctions imposed on Iran have not yet affected this sector.”

