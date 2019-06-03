  1. Technology
Iran 3rd producer of Orthokine-PRP kit

TEHRAN, Jun. 03 (MNA) – Iran became third largest Orthokine-PRP kit producer after the US and Germany.

The CEO of a knowledge-based company, Mohammad-Hossein Arjangian said that Iran is now the third largest producer of Orthokine kits after the US and Germany.

He pointed to the importance of the product in treatment of arthritis, adding that the cost of producing an Iranian kit is one-third of a similar foreign sample.

The technology is not just used in the field of orthopedics. it can also be used to treat burns, diabetes and ulcers, he added.

Orthokine Therapy is a form of injection therapy which harnesses and enhances the body's natural defense mechanisms against inflammation to reduce pain and improve function.

