Iran FM meets with senior political figures in Iraq

TEHRAN, May 26 (MNA) – Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif met with several Iraqi political figures while in Iraq on an official visit.

According to the official website of the Iranian Foreign Ministry, the top Iranian diplomat Mohammad Javad Zarif on Sunday held separate talks with head of the National Wisdom Movement of Iraq Seyyed Ammar Hakim, head of the Badr Organization Hadi al-Amiri, and leader of the National Coalition Ayad Allawi during his visit to Baghdad.

Zarif arrived in Iraqi capital of Baghdad last night as part of his recent tour around Asian and neighbouring countries to consult with them amid US attempts to escalate the tensions in the region.

