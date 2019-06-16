Photo Exhibition on “Flood” opens in Vali-e Asr Sq. (AS) Expectation Verandah

TEHRAN, Jun. 16 (MNA) – A Photo Exhibition on “Flood” entitled “the house flooded and the compassion that it brought to home” was inaugurated in the Expectation Verandah of Vali-e Asr Square (AS) late on Saturday in the presence of Minister of Culture and Islamic Guidance Seyyed Abbas Salehi. This photo exhibition depicts pictures of the devastating flood happened in some provinces of the country in the beginning of the current Iranian calendar year (started Mar. 21, 2019).