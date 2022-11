Meysam Bani Taba and Vahid Jeddi scooped gold medals in the weight categories of 60 and 73 kg, respectively.

The 2022 IBSA Judo World Championships is underway at the Heydar Aliyev Arena, in Baku, Azerbaijan.

Almost 250 athletes from 41 countries are to fight for the world title in eight categories for each of the two classes (J1 and J2).

AMK/IRN84936938